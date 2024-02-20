Russia’s most prominent opposition leader Alexey Navalny died after collapsing and losing consciousness at a penal colony north of the Arctic circle in Russia this month. His death sparked a massive outpouring of grief amid expressions of solidarity in major capitals across the world.

Navalny's death takes place a month before Russia's next presidential elections. The timing raises suspicions about whether President Vladimir Putin, who is running for another six-year term after 24 years in office, is attempting to further consolidate his rule in the absence of a vibrant opposition.

Navalny was undoubtedly vibrant and a highly popular figure particularly in his formative days. He was a key challenger to Putin.

Candlelight vigils across the world point at his legacy as a unifying force for anti-status quo Russians.

The castigation that the Putin administration has had to endure after his death is due to the reverence Navalny enjoyed among his supporters. His death has solidified his legacy as that of an indigenous unifying force who used grassroots-level opposition and advocacy to push for egalitarianism in Russia.

Navalny’s struggle was an indigenous one. It was by a Russian nationalist who advocated for accountability from his country’s oligarchy, officials and state institutions.

Tech savvy, with a penchant for appealing to his followers through social media (his YouTube channel has over six million subscribers), Navalny was a source of hope for those wishing to see a more just and equitable society.

His experiences as a lawyer prompted him to question the efficacy of Russia’s judicial system, which he said would only work if the government saw reforms.

He was definitely a foe of Putin, but to label him as a mere regime change crusader with personal ambitions would be unfair. He was uncomfortable with the Kremlin’s impunity.

Speaking to NPR in 2018, Navalny said, "I want to live in a normal country and refuse to accept any talk about Russia being doomed to being a bad, poor or servile country. I want to live here and cannot tolerate the injustice that for many people has become routine."

His position serves as a telling reminder that indigenous activism for the betterment of Russian society remains a possibility. Navalny’s refusal to allow Russia to become a servile country also demonstrates his quest to witness a self-sufficient state which is respected on the international stage in the absence of sanctions, castigation and censure from Russia’s adversaries.