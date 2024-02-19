Israel's GDP has shrunk by almost one-fifth in the final quarter of 2023, compared to the three months prior, according to official figures.

Overall, Israel's GDP grew by 2.0 percent in 2023, short of the 2.3 percent projection made by the Bank of Israel after the war's outbreak in October, the Central Bureau of Statistics figures showed on Monday.

However, the 19.4-percent fall in the final quarter was attributed to the scale of the ongoing Gaza war's effect on the nation's economy.

It was the single worst quarter for the Israeli economy in terms of GDP per capita since the opening quarter of the Covid pandemic in early 2020.

Exports fell by 18.3 percent and imports by 42.4 percent, fuelled in part by airlines terminating flights and international shipping avoiding the Red Sea after Houthis began attacking ships over Israel's brutal attacks in Gaza.

The country has also seen massive labour shortages and the collapse of the tourism industry since the outbreak of war.