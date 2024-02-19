TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye to advocate for Gaza ceasefire at G20 meeting in Brazil
Underscoring Türkiye's commitment to global governance reform, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expected to highlight the UN Security Council's inadequacy in addressing Israel's attacks on Gaza
Türkiye to advocate for Gaza ceasefire at G20 meeting in Brazil
Hakan Fidan / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
February 19, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and urge the international community for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian assistance during the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Brazil this Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to diplomatic sources, Türkiye's messages on critical issues such as Israel's attacks on Gaza, Russia's occupation of Ukraine, and the deficiencies in global governance mechanisms carry significant weight within the framework of the G20, which comprises the world's largest economies.

Under Brazil's presidency, the first ministerial-level G20 meeting will be convened, with recent geopolitical tensions likely shaping Brazil's decision to host the event.

The meeting will focus on two main agendas: the G20's role in addressing ongoing international tensions and reforms in global governance.

Brazil has announced its intention to prioritise issues advocated by developing countries, including combating hunger, poverty, and inequality, as well as energy and global governance institution reform.

Türkiye's diplomatic outreach

During the upcoming meetings, Fidan will underscore Türkiye's commitment to global governance reform and highlight the UN Security Council's inadequacy in addressing Israel's attacks on Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

With representatives from Russia, China, Latin America, Africa, the European Union, and the African Union gathering at the G20, Türkiye will seize the opportunity to reiterate its stance on the Israel-Palestine issue and appeal to the international community for action.

Fidan is expected to engage in bilateral discussions with select foreign ministers on the sidelines of the meeting and participate in the 25th Meeting of MIKTA (Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye, Australia) foreign ministers.

Significance of G20

According to data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the G20 represents approximately 85% of the world economy, 75% of global trade, and two-thirds of the world's population.

The G20 serves as a crucial platform for discussing solutions to global crises and exchanging regional perspectives.

Following Brazil's presidency, South Africa is slated to assume the G20 presidency in 2025, with the United States expected to take over in 2026.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect