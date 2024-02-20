Arab nations are putting to a vote a UN resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, knowing it will be vetoed by the United States but hoping to show broad global support for ending Israel's war on Gaza.

The Security Council scheduled the vote on the resolution at 1530 GMT Tuesday.

The 15 Security Council members have been negotiating on the Arab-backed resolution for three weeks.

Algeria, the Arab representative on the council, delayed a vote at a US request while the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was recently in the region, hoping to get a hostage deal.

But Qatar said Saturday that talks "have not been progressing as expected." The Arab Group decided over the weekend that they had given the US enough time and put their resolution in final form for a vote.

Arab-backed resolution not 'effective mechanism': US

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the Biden administration will veto the Arab-backed resolution because it may interfere with ongoing US efforts to arrange a deal between the warring parties that would bring at least a six-week halt to hostilities and release all hostages taken by Hamas.

US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood told several reporters Monday that the Arab-backed resolution was not "an effective mechanism for trying to do the three things that we want to see happen — which is get hostages out, more aid in, and a lengthy pause to this conflict."

Wood said, "What we’re looking at is another possible option, and we'll be discussing this with friends going forward," and added, "I don't think you can expect anything to happen tomorrow."