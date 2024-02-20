Israel is employing small drones, known as quadcopters, to directly target and attack Palestinians with the intention of killing and injuring civilians, according to Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, a non-profit organisation.

The organisation disclosed its findings on its website on February 19, asserting that the Israeli army has escalated its utilisation of electronically controlled quadcopters — previously limited to intelligence operations — for the purpose of harming Palestinians.

According to investigations conducted by Euro-Med, Israel "primarily targets unarmed civilians in shelter centres, hospitals, streets, and densely populated residential areas."

"These civilians pose no threat or danger to anyone, as they are not participants in any hostilities," the rights monitor stated.

It reported that Israeli quadcopter drones opened fire on Palestinians who had gathered to receive flour brought by United Nations trucks on January 11, resulting in the deaths of at least 50 people.

Related Q&A: The persecution of a pro-Palestinian teacher in Israel

Deliberately targeting civilians

Israel also employed quadcopters in attacks on refugee camps on February 12, refugee schools on February 8, and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society headquarters on December 24.

The organisation documented an attack on February 12 in which two siblings, Muhib Osama Ezz el Din Abu Jama, aged 19, and Elyas Osama Ezz el Din Abu Jama, aged 17 and with mental and physical disabilities, were killed in Rafah's Al Shaboura refugee camp, located in the southern region of besieged Gaza.

Their father, Osama, reported that a quadcopter overhead began shooting "right at our tent in less than a minute." The father, wounded himself, described how he had to flee the tent, leaving his children behind, in order to "protect what was left of" them.

"We entered somebody's house, and I kept bleeding for three hours until the ambulance arrived and took me to the hospital."