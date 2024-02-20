Located 90 kilometers from the city center of Erzurum in eastern Türkliye, these picturesque fairy chimneys bear a striking resemblance to the renowned Grand Canyon in the United States, featuring 12 distinct canyons.

Situated at the 7th kilometer of the Narman-Pasinler highway, Narman fairy chimneys have been covered in snow following recent snowfall.

Visited by thousands of domestic and foreign tourists every year, the fairy chimneys, with their impressive and surreal structures and red-and-white appearance, are now adorned by the fallen snow.

Notably, some visitors, arriving on horseback to explore the region's significant tourism potential, added a unique touch to the landscape.