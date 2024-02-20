US banking giant Capital One has announced it will acquire financial services company Discover in a $35.3 billion all-stock deal combining two of America's major credit card firms.

Acquisition of Discover will help "build a payments network that can compete with the largest payments networks and payments companies," said Capital One founder and CEO Richard Fairbank in a statement on Monday.

Under the deal, Discover shareholders will receive 1.0192 Capital One shares for each Discover share, a premium of 26.6 percent over Discover's closing price on Friday.

Once the deal goes through, Capital One shareholders will own approximately 60 percent of the combined company, and Discover shareholders will own approximately 40 percent.

CEO says acquisition will 'accelerate growth'