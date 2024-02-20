BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Capital One to buy Discover for $35.3B to create credit card powerhouse
Capital One's acquisition of Discover aims to strengthen its payment network and enhance shareholder value, delivering industry-leading products across consumers, small businesses and merchants.
Capital One to buy Discover for $35.3B to create credit card powerhouse
The transaction is anticipated to conclude either in the latter part of 2024 or the early months of 2025. / Photo: AP Archive / AP
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
February 20, 2024

US banking giant Capital One has announced it will acquire financial services company Discover in a $35.3 billion all-stock deal combining two of America's major credit card firms.

Acquisition of Discover will help "build a payments network that can compete with the largest payments networks and payments companies," said Capital One founder and CEO Richard Fairbank in a statement on Monday.

Under the deal, Discover shareholders will receive 1.0192 Capital One shares for each Discover share, a premium of 26.6 percent over Discover's closing price on Friday.

Once the deal goes through, Capital One shareholders will own approximately 60 percent of the combined company, and Discover shareholders will own approximately 40 percent.

RelatedMicrosoft, Mastercard among tech firms that vow to build 'more ethical' AI

CEO says acquisition will 'accelerate growth'

RECOMMENDED

Discover is among the United States' major credit card networks but is smaller than the top three: Visa, Mastercard and American Express.

The company's acquisition will "accelerate growth and maximise value for our shareholders, enabling them to participate in the tremendous upside of the combined company," Discover CEO Michael Rhodes said.

According to Capital One, if approved, the deal is expected to close in late 2024 or early 2025.

"The combined credit card business will be in an even stronger position to deliver industry-leading products and experiences that span the credit card marketplace across consumers, small businesses, and merchants," Capital One said in its statement.

The companies will host a conference call at 8:00 am (1300 GMT) Tuesday.

RelatedVisa, Mastercard, AmEx to begin categorising sales at US gun stores
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect