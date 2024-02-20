TÜRKİYE
Turkish police arrest 6 for allegedly informing Chinese intel on Uighurs
Tuesday's operation is part of an ongoing investigation into terrorism and organised crime, as judicial sources reveal that seven suspects gathered information on individuals and organisations from the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.
Arrest warrants were issued for the suspects identified by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) for sharing the collected information with Chinese intelligence. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
February 20, 2024

Turkish security forces have apprehended six people over allegations related to Chinese intelligence activities concerning ethnic Uighur people and groups in Türkiye.

According to judicial sources, Tuesday's operation in Istanbul is part of an ongoing investigation into terrorism and organised crime, revealing that seven suspects gathered information on individuals and organisations from the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region

Arrest warrants were issued for the suspects identified by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) for sharing the collected information with Chinese intelligence.

As Istanbul police have detained six suspects, efforts are underway for the one remaining individual.

Cage-44 operation

Meanwhile, a large-scale operation named Cage-44 against an armed organised crime network led by Urfi Cetinkaya, known as the "Turkish Escobar," has apprehended 42 suspects, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday.

Carried out in nine provinces of Türkiye, including Istanbul, the operation confiscated numerous unlicensed handguns and automatic weapons, along with a substantial amount of foreign currency and Turkish lira.

The suspects were found responsible for approximately 37 tons of narcotics, including 13 tonnes seized in Germany, Bulgaria, Spain, Mauritania, Portugal, and Greece, and 24 tonnes in Türkiye.

Yerlikaya emphasised that the individuals, along with their associates, were involved in international drug shipments using their ships, commercial containers, and fishing boats.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
