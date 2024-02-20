Turkish security forces have apprehended six people over allegations related to Chinese intelligence activities concerning ethnic Uighur people and groups in Türkiye.

According to judicial sources, Tuesday's operation in Istanbul is part of an ongoing investigation into terrorism and organised crime, revealing that seven suspects gathered information on individuals and organisations from the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region

Arrest warrants were issued for the suspects identified by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) for sharing the collected information with Chinese intelligence.

As Istanbul police have detained six suspects, efforts are underway for the one remaining individual.