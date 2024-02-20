On the afternoon of February 1, Salwa Sadek stepped into a recently opened mosque in Doha that was exclusively built for women.

After a long day’s work, the 26-year-old journalist was delighted to see the courtyard of the mosque adorned with plants and greenery, imbuing the surroundings with the feeling of an oasis.

"It's very healing from when you first step foot in, and you feel it's a safe space. The design itself makes you feel genuinely welcomed here," Sadek tells TRT World.

The place of worship she speaks of is Al Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women in Qatar, inaugurated by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned. Built to foster an inclusive Muslim society, the mosque is located in the heart of Education City—a sprawling 12-square-kilometre campus housing multiple educational and research institutes in Doha.

While conventional mosques often have designated sections for women, one may question the necessity of building a new one exclusively for them. Such questions, unsurprisingly, may arise from individuals, particularly men, who haven’t been into such spaces.

Contrary to the expansive, well-lit spaces allocated for male worshippers, Muslim women often find themselves in smaller, darker, and less well-maintained areas for prayer.

For example, when asked about her previous experiences with most other mosques she has been to, Salwa says she felt like praying in a little tiny box.

"You can't see any part of the mosque. It’s as if I would rather pray at home rather than be trapped in these four walls," she says.

But Al-Mujadilah stands as a response to this disparity, offering Muslim women a haven where they can experience worship in an environment tailored to their multifaceted needs, fostering inclusivity, and affirming the importance of equal spiritual engagement for all.

Building a mosque, building a community

Al-Mujadilah was established following comprehensive and in-depth studies aimed at understanding the fundamental and primary needs of contemporary Muslim women in today’s society where they are much more involved in different aspects of social life.

“We see that the public sphere is full of Muslim women. But there isn’t really a place for Muslim women to come to where they can address their integrated needs from a spiritual and religious perspective,” says Dr Sohaira Siddiqui, the Executive Director of Al-Mujadilah Mosque in an interview with TRT World.

Salwa also underscores this need for a space and a sense of community, noting that although many mosques provide spaces for women, they are mostly secluded and isolated from both the mosque architecture and the rest of the jama’ah, the congregation in the mosque.

"We're just secluded and isolated as if those who designed the mosque don't consider the spiritual experience of women worshipping in a mosque."

This isolation, as Salwa points out, extends beyond physical space, causing many Muslim women to feel disconnected from the broader Muslim community.

So, what is essential to create a community where Muslim women can once again feel a strong sense of connection? A glance back at prophetic tradition provides the answer.

Following the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad

Building Masjid al Nabawi was one of the initial endeavours Prophet Muhammad undertook upon emigrating from Mecca to Medina.

This initiative aimed to establish a vibrant and thriving Muslim community in a new city, fostering integration between newcomers and hosts and creating a profound sense of belonging, brotherhood, and sisterhood among Muslims.

The mosque was a humble open-air structure with columns crafted from palm trees and a roof adorned with palm branches. Over the years, it evolved into a hub, serving as a community centre, refuge, legal court, and educational institution for Muslims.