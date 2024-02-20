Carpet-bombing the densely populated Gaza costs money, and Israel has started to feel the pinch.

The size of Israel’s economy shrank by almost 20 percent in the last three months of 2023 on an annualised basis.

It’s expected to run the largest budget deficit – which is the gap between a government’s revenue and expenses in a given year – since the turn of the century.

Its all-out war on Gaza, which has killed more than 29,000 Palestinians, is going to widen the deficit to 6.6 percent of the country’s GDP, up two percentage points from a year ago.

Israel plans to bridge this funding gap by selling what Bloomberg calls “a near-record amount” of bonds. In dollar terms, the expected borrowing is roughly $58 billion, up one-third from the previous year.

Surprisingly, the cost of borrowing for Israel – which is reflected in the interest rate that bondholders receive for loaning money to Tel Aviv – has seen little change since the beginning of its war in Gaza post-October 7.

The relative indifference in the global debt market to the dollar-denominated bonds of a country that’s been at war for months seems out of the ordinary. After all, bondholders are supposed to be extremely sensitive to geopolitical issues that may affect a country’s future repayment capacity.

Analysts attribute the muted reaction of the debt market to Israel’s war in Gaza to multiple factors. One, Israel is mobilising up to 80 percent of its debt in the local currency through domestic sources. The country has a well-developed financial ecosystem with large, cash-rich institutional investors like pension funds eager to invest in government bonds as religion and economic strategy overlap amid war hysteria.

As for the dollar-denominated component of its fresh debt, Israel is relying heavily on “secret private placements”. Unlike regular bond issues that take place in public debt markets and have syndications and road shows, private placements are negotiated with select groups of investors behind closed doors.

As such, the cost of borrowing in these deals doesn’t become public. It’s generally believed that private placements result in a higher rate of interest than a typical bond issued via typical syndication because of limited investor participation.

Quoting unnamed analysts, the Financial Times says Israel’s bond issuances to help fund the war are viewed as controversial in some parts of the debt market.