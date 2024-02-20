Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has emphasised that one cannot remain apathetic towards Israel's disinformation campaigns, as such indifference could result in the normalisation of the country's crimes.

Addressing a panel organised by Anadolu Agency on Tuesday, Altun expressed, "With events like this, the work we do in the field, and the images we collect, we will document Israel's massacres not as 'alleged' but as 'concrete evidence, proven war crimes.' Our effort is in this direction."

"Today, Israel is committing a major genocide crime in Gaza. Israel has committed and continues to commit many serious crimes recognised under the Rome Statute, especially genocide."

"Genocide is not merely a mass killing activity. Genocide is a comprehensive attack on the material and spiritual existence of people. Israel is not only massacring the people living in Gaza collectively but also committing a cultural genocide to destroy the region's spiritual existence," he added.

"Israel is trying to completely wipe out the existence of people with their culture, traditions, customs, and entire memory. The Israeli attacks on the Rafah area, where Israel has driven into people under the guise of a so-called safe zone in recent days, are a blatant example of its genocide policy. Today, humanitarian law is also completely ignored and violated by Israel in Gaza," Altun said.

The top official also drew attention to the importance of Anadolu Agency's book containing photographs proving Israeli crimes in Gaza, which was presented to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Disinformation campaign

Underlining Israeli efforts to conceal its massacres in Gaza, Altun said: "For this purpose, Israel is pursuing a comprehensive disinformation campaign, orchestrated by the state itself, to normalise the brutality and barbarism it imposes on Palestinians, particularly in Gaza."

"If we become desensitised, truths and facts will be replaced by lies and fake news. If we become desensitised, we would have normalised Israel's crimes and prevented its punishment," he added.