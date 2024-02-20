Even if the fighting in Gaza stopped now, about 8,000 more people could still die there over the next six months due to the public health crisis caused by Israel's attacks, according to a report by independent researchers in the US and Britain.

The figures come from a report published on Monday by academics at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the Johns Hopkins Center for Humanitarian Health in the United States.

The report is part of wider projections of the excess deaths the conflict may cause in Gaza over the next six months. It says it does not include Israel because its public health system is intact.

If the fighting continues or escalates, traumatic injuries will make up the majority of excess deaths in Gaza, the researchers project.

But deaths from malnutrition, infectious diseases like cholera and a lack of access to care for conditions like diabetes will also kill thousands.

Hospitals in Gaza have been devastated by the fighting and more than 85 percent of its 2.3 million inhabitants have been left homeless, with rising cases of diseases like diarrhoea as well as malnutrition in overcrowded shelters.

In a worst-case scenario, where the fighting escalates and there are significant disease outbreaks, roughly 85,570 people may die by early August, with 68,650 deaths related to traumatic injuries, the report says.