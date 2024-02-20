Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus has welcomed his Bosnian counterpart, Marinko Cavara, during a reception at the parliament's Istanbul office.

Kurtulmus emphasised the substantial and outstanding historical, cultural, political, and geographical ties between the two nations on Tuesday.

"Cooperation between the two countries is increasing in every field. We need to increase it further. In this sense, our main aim is to ensure trust and stability in the region, where such big regional and global problems have been experienced," he said.

Kurtulmus further said that ensuring trust and stability in the Balkans is Türkiye's priority.

"The first condition for ensuring trust and stability is that countries and peoples mutually trust each other. There is no other way forward for the future of the Balkans other than cooperation and acting in solidarity," he added.

Kurtulmus said the way to achieve unity in this country is not by fueling disintegration but by strengthening the institutional existence of Bosnia and Herzegovina, increasing state power and making the country stronger and more prestigious in the international arena.