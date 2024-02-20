A senior American diplomat has acknowledged Türkiye's efforts in alleviating the suffering and effects of Russia's aggression on Ukrainians.

“We very much value the role that Türkiye plays,” Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim told reporters on Tuesday during a telephone call.

“As you know, Türkiye is a key member of NATO. And for us, the bond that we have as NATO is the most important thing. We need to stay united,” Kim said when asked by Anadolu about Türkiye's mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine.

“We welcome the efforts that (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan personally has made to try to address some of the biggest problems arising from the war as well as the war itself,” she said, specifically noting the Black Sea Grain Initiative in 2022 - 2023 that was co-negotiated and co-implemented by Türkiye and the UN, that unexpectedly collapsed.

“Very, very unfortunate that (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin has not reciprocated President Erdogan’s goodwill, and that grain initiative has now become defunct,” she said.

“We appreciate also that President Erdogan continues to seek other ways to alleviate the suffering and the impact of the war on the people of Ukraine,” said Kim.

“We know that he has a special place in his heart for the Tatar community in Crimea, and we hope that he will continue to coordinate closely with us, as NATO Allies address this historic threat to all allies.”