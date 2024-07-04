For the third time in four months, the United States has vetoed a United Nations resolution calling on Israel to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

The move comes as the death toll in Gaza has now surpassed 29,000 people - mostly women and children. Nearly 70,000 people are injured and still thousands more are unaccounted for under the rubble.

The world has witnessed the horrors of Gaza live-streamed for over four months, as people across the world protest and implore their governments and international institutions to take action to end the ongoing slaughter.

That another UN ceasefire resolution was shut down illustrates the inability of these institutions to uphold the international order they were created to protect. However, a deeper look shows that it is not these global bodies that have failed to do their job.

It is the most powerful nation in the world - the US that claims to lead this so-called rules-based order—that has proven over and over the hypocrisy of its own rhetoric.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) - nearly every international organisation has done precisely what they were designed to do.

In December, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99, the most-powerful tool at his disposal, to urge action to prevent a "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza.

The UNSC and General Assembly have drafted and overwhelmingly voted in favour of resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages, only to be thwarted by the United States and its veto power time and again.

In the same month, UNICEF Spokesperson James Elder posted video testimonies from Gaza begging people to care about the children being killed. He reiterated that nowhere is safe and stated "Inaction, at its core, is the approval of the killing of children in Gaza." Elder has continued to tell stories of the brutalities he witnessed in Gaza and the impact of the war on innocent children.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has repeatedly called for a ceasefire and the need to protect patients and healthcare workers. But these calls have gone ignored by Israel, which continues its attacks on hospitals as Gaza’s healthcare system crumbles into ruins.