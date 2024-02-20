WORLD
3 MIN READ
Murder charges filed against pair in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs rally
Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays, both local residents, were charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon related to shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade
Murder charges filed against pair in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs rally
Fans leave the area after shots were fired after the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
February 20, 2024

Two men have been charged with murder over the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade which left one person dead and 22 wounded, officials said.

Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays, both local residents, were charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker told reporters on Tuesday.

Peters Baker said Mays got into a verbal altercation with other individuals at the parade that "very quickly escalated."

She said Miller allegedly fired the shots that killed a local DJ, Lisa Lopez-Gal van.

Peters Baker said both men were being held on $1 million bond and face a potential sentence of life in prison on the murder charges.

Gun-related charges

The prosecutor said the arrests of Miller and Mays were in addition to those of two juveniles whose arrests were announced last week.

RECOMMENDED

The pair, who were not identified because of their ages, are facing gun-related charges and are accused of resisting arrest.

The shooting took place on Wednesday at the victory parade which had attracted up to a million fans to downtown Kansas City.

The Chiefs were celebrating their third Sup er Bowl title in five seasons after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Mass shootings are common in the United States, where there are more guns than people and about a third of adults own a firearm.

US President Joe Biden deplored the shooting and issued a rallying call for Americans to back his pleas for Congress to enact gun reform.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire