Two men have been charged with murder over the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade which left one person dead and 22 wounded, officials said.

Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays, both local residents, were charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker told reporters on Tuesday.

Peters Baker said Mays got into a verbal altercation with other individuals at the parade that "very quickly escalated."

She said Miller allegedly fired the shots that killed a local DJ, Lisa Lopez-Gal van.

Peters Baker said both men were being held on $1 million bond and face a potential sentence of life in prison on the murder charges.

Gun-related charges

The prosecutor said the arrests of Miller and Mays were in addition to those of two juveniles whose arrests were announced last week.