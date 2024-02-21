Venezuela suffers from 'barbaric and predatory' policies of the US and its allies, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Russia and Venezuela plan to take the necessary steps in response to the freezing of their assets in the West, he added.

On his visit to Venezuela, the Russian foreign minister reiterated his government's full backing of President Nicolas Maduro's administration.

"We have our own plans. Venezuela also has intentions to take some steps. So the exchange of experience in this area is very, very useful. We will seek justice. This is the main direction in which we work," Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference in Venezuela’s capital Caracas with his counterpart Yvan Gil.

Lavrov also held talks with the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Depth of cooperation