WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuela suffers from 'barbaric, predatory policies' of US, says Lavrov
During his visit to Caracas, Russia’s foreign minister announced a joint response by Russia and Venezuela to counter the Western asset freeze.
Venezuela suffers from 'barbaric, predatory policies' of US, says Lavrov
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shakes hands with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2024 / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
February 21, 2024

Venezuela suffers from 'barbaric and predatory' policies of the US and its allies, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Russia and Venezuela plan to take the necessary steps in response to the freezing of their assets in the West, he added.

On his visit to Venezuela, the Russian foreign minister reiterated his government's full backing of President Nicolas Maduro's administration.

"We have our own plans. Venezuela also has intentions to take some steps. So the exchange of experience in this area is very, very useful. We will seek justice. This is the main direction in which we work," Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference in Venezuela’s capital Caracas with his counterpart Yvan Gil.

Lavrov also held talks with the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Depth of cooperation

RECOMMENDED

The Russian foreign minister emphasised Russia's dedication to fostering strategic partnerships with the South American country across various domains, including technology, energy, and culture.

Lavrov said that the seizing of a Boeing 747-300 plane belonging to Venezuelan company Emtrasur by the US on February 12 “fits into the mainstream of the corresponding policy.”

“In addition to the situation with the plane…Venezuelan money and state reserves, like Russian state reserves, are frozen in a number of Western countries. This is, of course, a gross and flagrant violation of both international law and the practice of conducting civilised relations in trade, investment and any other sphere,” he noted.

Gil defined the meeting with his Russian counterpart as productive, saying they will continue to work to strengthen relations between their two countries.

“Venezuela and Russia are two countries that are victims on the international stage of the illegal, irrational, illegitimate application of unilateral coercive measures,” Gil said, referring to economic sanctions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire