Wednesday, February 21, 2024

1525 GMT — The BBC Russian Service and news outlet Mediazona have confirmed the identity of around 45,000 Russian soldiers who died in Ukraine since the offensive began in February 2022.

The issue of military casualties is extremely sensitive in both countries. Russia has banned criticism of the conflict and no official figures have been released since 2022.

"The BBC, together with Mediazona... and a team of volunteers managed to establish the names of 45,123 Russian militaries who died in the war in Ukraine since February 2022," the report said.

It only included the names of soldiers publicly identified in open-source data -- mainly obituaries — and warned the real toll may be twice as high.

"Two-thirds of the dead we have identified had no links to the army prior to the invasion: volunteers, mobilised, prisoners and private company recruits," the BBC's Russian language service said.

More updates 👇

1812 GMT — UNSC 'paralysis' on Gaza, Ukraine 'unacceptable,' Brazil tells G20

Brazil's foreign minister has criticised the "paralysis" of the UN Security Council on the wars in Gaza and Ukraine as he opened a G20 meeting where the international community's deep divisions are on display.

"Multilateral institutions are not properly equipped to deal with the current challenges, as has been demonstrated by the Security Council's unacceptable paralysis on the ongoing conflicts," Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira told the opening session of a two-day meeting of top diplomats from the world's 20 biggest economies.

1757 GMT — Czechs in talks to secure up to 30 Leopard 2A4 tanks from Germany

The Czech Republic is in talks with Germany to get 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks as a gift compensating Czech military support for Ukraine and to possibly buy 15 more from the German defence industry, the Czech Defence Ministry has said.

The Czechs already received 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks from Germany as a previous donation, and also plan to order dozens of the most modern 2A8 versions to be delivered in the coming years.

1705 GMT — EU states back plan to shield farmers from Ukraine imports

EU member states have backed a push from Brussels for "safeguards" to stop cheap Ukrainian farm imports from flooding the market amid angry demonstrations in Poland.

A European diplomat said that the proposal "was widely supported, with the exception of the 'frontline' member states" bordering Ukraine, such as Poland.

Polish farmers have been blockading routes out of Ukraine to protest what they call "uncontrolled" imports and demand a change to EU agricultural policy.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed a meeting with the Polish government to try to solve the dispute, which he said only benefitted the Kremlin.

1646 GMT — Ukraine: no official information on Iran supplying Russia with ballistic missiles

Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson has said there was no official information on Iran supplying Russia with hundreds of ballistic missiles.

"So far, our official sources do not have information about receiving missiles, especially such a large number," Yuriy Ihnat said on national TV.

Six sources have told Reuters that Iran has provided Russia with a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

1509 GMT — Sweden warns of Russia threat on eve of NATO membership

Sweden's Security Service (Sapo) has said Russia posed a threat to its territorial security amid heightened interest in the Arctic as the Scandinavian country prepares to join NATO.

Moscow also increasingly poses a threat of industrial espionage, as Sweden was seeing a rise in undercover agents from several countries, Sapo said as it presented its annual threat assessment report.

Sweden dropped two centuries of military non-alignment and applied for NATO membership in the wake of Russia's war on Ukraine. Stockholm expects Hungary, the last holdout, to ratify its membership on Monday.

1502 GMT — Brussels to finalise Ukraine EU talks framework 'by summer'

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said that Brussels aimed to present its framework for EU accession talks with Ukraine by the "beginning of summer".

For the European Union and Ukraine to start negotiations, the executive, led by von der Leyen, must draw up a framework for the talks, which must be approved by all 27 EU member states.

Von der Leyen said her "best guess" was that the framework would not be ready before European Parliament elections in June.

1452 GMT — France's Macron hails Bulgaria's stance since start of war in Ukraine

France’s president has hailed Bulgaria's support for embattled Ukraine, and its stance since the start of the war in 2022.

"We act together with our European partners to support Ukraine," Emmanuel Macron told a joint news conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov in Paris.

Mentioning the European Union’s $54 billion aid package for Ukraine announced on February 1, he praised Bulgarian authorities' "bravery since the start of the conflict to change the paradigm of relations with Russia."

1402 GMT — Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's supply line damaged in Russian shelling: Ukraine

Ukraine has said the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's energy supply line was damaged due to shelling by Russian forces.

"After another attack by the Russians, the line that provided the energy supply to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear station was damaged," Ukraine's power grid operator Ukrenergo said in a statement.

The statement said the operator's specialists established the damage inflicted and are carrying out emergency and restoration work — but depending on the security situation and with the permission of the Ukrainian army due to ongoing military operations in the area.