Wednesday, February 21, 2024

2127 GMT — Israel preventing Palestinian Authority from paying salaries

Israel's failure to transfer tax revenues to the Palestinian Authority is preventing it from paying salaries and pensions to its civil servants and retired workers.

The Israeli Cabinet decided last November to suspend the transfer of the tax revenues.

Norway undertook the process of receiving the tax revenues collected by Israel on behalf of the Palestinian Authority after they were suspended, according to a statement by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued on February 19.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said at Tuesday's weekly Cabinet conference that Israel is withholding all the tax revenues and has yet to transfer any amounts.

Employees and pensioners last received their full salaries in October 2021, after which they only received their salaries intermittently due to the authority’s financial crisis, and to top it all off, they have received nothing since January this year.

2100 GMT — UK parliament descends into chaos over Gaza ceasefire vote

Dozens of lawmakers have stormed out of Britain's parliament with tempers flaring as the three biggest political parties sought to outmanoeuvre each other over a vote on a ceasefire in besieged Gaza.

The uproar followed a decision by the speaker to ignore precedent and allow a vote, which helped the opposition Labour Party avoid a large-scale rebellion among its own lawmakers over its position on the Israel war on the blockaded enclave.

Lawmakers from the governing Conservatives and the opposition Scottish National Party [SNP] left the debating chamber in protest, and some tried to take the rare step of holding proceedings in private.

The speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, eventually apologised and said he had made his decision to allow lawmakers to vote on a range of views because he was concerned about their security after some had faced threats of violence over their stance on the war.

The debate in parliament was initiated by the SNP, which put forward a motion calling for an immediate ceasefire. Labour and the Conservatives, which have both backed Israel while expressing concern over its actions in Gaza, then proposed amendments, with different conditions they said were necessary before there should be a pause in fighting.

In an unusual move, Hoyle selected both those amendments to be voted on, breaking with the precedent whereby one opposition party cannot alter another's motion. Usually, only the government amendment would be selected.

1832 GMT — UN warns 'urgent action is needed' amid Gaza water catastrophe

The UN has raised alarm at the dire humanitarian catastrophe facing people in Gaza and said "most" Palestinians there lack access to clean drinking water.

"Urgent action is needed to address the public health catastrophe unfolding in the Gaza Strip," said spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, echoing calls from humanitarian workers.

Just one of the three pipelines that fed water to Gaza from Israel remains functional - and is operating at under half of its intended capacity, according to the UN. Meanwhile, more than 80 percent of Gaza's water wells are not functional and no wastewater treatment facilities are working.

1803 GMT — Eightpatients die at Gaza hospital amid Israeli raid: UN agency

Eight patients died at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis city in southern Gaza amid an Israeli raid on the facility, the UN refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) has said.

The Israeli army raided the medical facility last week after a weeks-long siege, forcing thousands of displaced Palestinians inside the hospital to flee under heavy Israeli bombardment.

In a statement, UNRWA said there are reportedly 10,000 people in the hospital, including 300 medical staff.

"No food, water [or] baby formula," it said, adding that 70 medical staff have been detained at the hospital by Israeli forces.

1725 GMT — Israeli minister says ‘necessary procedures’ prepared to close Al Jazeera

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has said that the government has prepared the "necessary procedures" to close the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television.

This came during a session held by the National Security Committee in the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) to discuss a bill allowing Karhi "to order the closure of a media outlet if it is found as harming national security."

"We prepared the necessary procedure for the closure of Al Jazeera. There are other issues that we might need to address," he said.

1644 GMT — Behavior of Israeli soldiers in Gaza ‘crossed criminal threshold’: Army’s top lawyer

The conduct of Israeli soldiers in Gaza has "crossed the criminal threshold," the military’s highest legal officer has said.

''We have encountered cases of unacceptable conduct that deviate from IDF (army) values and protocols," Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi said in a letter issued to the army.

She said some of these cases ''crossed the criminal threshold'' and are “being investigated." Tomer-Yerushalmi cited "inappropriate statements that encourage unacceptable actions and operationally unjustifiable use of force, including against detainees" among the criminal behaviour of Israeli soldiers in Gaza.

1624 GMT — France slams Israeli officials’ statements calling for reinstalling illegal settlements in Gaza

France has condemned Israeli officials’ statements calling for the re-establishment of illegal Jewish settlements in Gaza.

"France reiterates its condemnation of pronouncement of promoting the reinstallation of settlements in Gaza and the transfer of the Palestinian population of Gaza outside this territory," Diego Colas, French Foreign Ministry’s legal affairs director, said at a hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

He added that France also strongly opposes illegal settlement policy by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories which includes eviction of Palestinian families and destruction of their properties.

1611 GMT — WHO voices solidarity with Doctors Without Borders after Israeli attack in Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed solidarity with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) after a deadly Israeli strike on a shelter of the medical charity in Gaza.

"WHO stands in solidarity with our colleagues at MSF and extends its condolences for the deaths of their family members," the UN body said on X on the strike that killed two people and injured six in the Al Mawasi area of Khan Younis, a city in the southern Gaza.

According to WHO, those wounded in the attack were subsequently transferred south to a hospital in Rafah city, including two children with burns. "WHO assisted in the medical assessment of the injured," it added.

1553 GMT — Russia blames Israel, US, allies for ongoing Israeli war on Gaza

Russia has blamed Israel, the US, and its allies for the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza at a hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

"We are convinced the tragic events of the 7th of October cannot justify the collective punishment of more than two million Gazans. We cannot accept the logic of those officials in Israel and some Western countries who try to defend the indiscriminate violence against civilians by referring to Israel’s duty to protect its nationals," Vladimir Tarabrin, the Russian envoy to the Netherlands, said at ICJ.

"Violence can only lead to more violence. Hatred brings hatred. This vicious circle must be broken," Tarabrin added.

1506 GMT — Gaza humanitarian situation 'inhumane': WHO

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is inhumane, the head of the World Health Organization has said, calling the Palestinian territory a "death zone".

"The health and humanitarian situation in Gaza is inhumane and continues to deteriorate," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing, adding that "on a broader level, Gaza has become a death zone".

1450 GMT — Hezbollah threatens military escalation against Israel amid rising tensions

Lebanese group Hezbollah has threatened military escalation against Israel if Tel Aviv mounted its air strikes in Lebanon.

''Until now, confrontations have been limited,” Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem said in a speech at an event in Beirut's southern neighbourhood.

"However, we will escalate if the enemy moves to a higher level" in its attacks, he added.

1408 GMT — Israel wants to punish all 'Palestinians just for being Palestinians': UN expert

Israel has been using hunger as a "weapon" in its attacks on Gaza, a UN special rapporteur on the right to food told Anadolu.

Michael Fakhri said Israel wants to punish all Palestinians and it is "a genocide," adding that Gaza has never experienced this level of hunger.

"Even before forces moved to Rafah, we were raising the alarm that every single person in Gaza was hungry and at least one-quarter of the population was starving, and that famine was imminent,” he said about the famine and the developments in Gaza under the Israeli attacks and blockade.

1352 GMT — Israel to indict preacher of Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque

Israel has said it will file an indictment against Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the preacher of East Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque, for "incitement to terrorism."

A statement by the Israeli Justice Ministry said Sabri, 85, will be accused of inciting "terrorism" after offering condolences to families of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces.

The ministry said the decision was approved by Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

1308 GMT — Israel's parliament backs Netanyahu's opposition to 'unilateral' creation of Palestinian state

Israel's parliament has voted to back Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's declaration opposing the 'unilateral' creation of a Palestinian state, following growing international calls for the revival of efforts to reach a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict.

Netanyahu's Likud party said in a statement that 99 of 120 lawmakers voted to support the declaration passed earlier this week by the cabinet.

The Israeli position also says that any permanent accord with the Palestinians would have to be reached through direct negotiations between the sides, and not by international dictates.

1158 GMT — Palestinians face modern history's 'longest occupation': Egypt