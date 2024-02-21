Colombia's leftist ELN rebels have pulled out of peace talks with the government, accusing it of violating ground rules set up when the negotiations began in 2022.

The National Liberation Army said in a statement on Tuesday that these sixth-round talks being held in Cuba were "frozen" until the government of leftist President Gustavo Petro keeps its promises.

The ELN complained that while the talks are supposed to be at the national level, the government of southeast Narino department has announced its own separate talks with ELN fighters there next month.

The ELN has a centralised command but its units have a degree of autonomy, which makes negotiating with the guerrilla army difficult. The ELN statement said that because of these regional talks "the process has gone into crisis."

Since his election in 2022, Petro has sought to put an end to six decades of conflict between the country's security forces, guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug gangs.