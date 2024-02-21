WORLD
2 MIN READ
Donald Trump faces asset seizure if can't cover $355M fine
New York AG threatens to take Trump's skyscrapers if he can't pay fine. Trump appeals massive fraud fine, claims no victims were harmed. James says Trump's fraud was "staggering," vows to collect fine.
Donald Trump faces asset seizure if can't cover $355M fine
Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign event ahead of the Republican presidential primary election in North Charleston, South Carolina, US, February 14, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
February 21, 2024

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has said that she is prepared to seize Donald Trump's assets, including his skyscrapers, if he is unable to find the cash to pay off a $355 million fine from his fraud trial.

"If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets," James told ABC News.

A New York judge last week ordered Trump, the former Republican president and frontrunner for his party's White House nomination, to pay the fine after ruling that he committed repeated and persistent fraud, overstating his net worth by as much as much as $3.6 billion a year to obtain better loan terms.

Trump denies all wrongdoing and is appealing the fine. He has accused James, an elected Democrat, of bias.

Trump's appeal of the judgment may focus on his contention that there were no actual victims from the conduct in the case.

RECOMMENDED

But James told ABC that she is confident of the strength of her case, adding that "financial frauds are not victimless crimes."

"He engaged in this massive amount of fraud. It wasn't just a simple mistake, a slight oversight, the variations are wildly exaggerated, and the extent of the fraud was staggering," James said.

RelatedTrump fined $355 million, banned from running businesses for 3 years in NY
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire