WORLD
3 MIN READ
NZ mosque attacker radicalised 'earlier than thought', new research reveals
The new research clashes with a 2020 government inquiry that found that Brenton Tarrant "was not a regular commenter on extreme right-wing sites."
NZ mosque attacker radicalised 'earlier than thought', new research reveals
Brenton Tarrant live-streamed the killings on social media and published a manifesto online before carrying out the attacks. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
February 21, 2024

The white supremacist who murdered 51 people in the 2019 New Zealand mosque shootings was radicalised "earlier than previously thought", researchers have found after discovering violent posts written years before the atrocity.

Brenton Tarrant shot and killed 51 Muslim worshippers across two Christchurch mosques in March 2019, carrying out New Zealand's deadliest modern-day mass shooting.

New Zealand researchers have been pouring through Tarrant's posts on notorious online message boards to better understand what sparked the atrocity — and if it could have been prevented.

They discovered Tarrant started formulating his plan to attack people inside places of worship at least four years before the Christchurch killings.

The new research, published Wednesday, clashes with a 2020 government inquiry that found that Tarrant "was not a regular commenter on extreme right-wing sites."

"He radicalised a lot earlier than previously thought," University of Auckland lecturer Chris Wilson, who led the research team, said.

Two threads in March and August of 2018 indicated his growing hatred of the Muslim community, Wilson said, as well as his hardening resolve to carry out some kind of attack.

RelatedFamilies of Christchurch victims confront mosque gunman
RECOMMENDED

"This is a test case of one of the worst far-right terrorists ever," Wilson said. "We know now how he radicalised and how he got to that point, so we can use that."

As most of Tarrant's posts were anonymous, the researchers used a combination of indicators to unravel his identity — such as the time, date, and location of his posts.

Wilson said he would like to see the new research used by government agencies to help identify people before they were fully radicalised.

"We need to be focusing and looking in the right places, using the resources in a more sophisticated way," he said.

"We have five years, which to a large extent have been wasted, so I think we need to be a little more targeted and clever about it."

Tarrant live-streamed the killings on social media and published a manifesto online before carrying out the attacks.

He was sentenced in August 2020 to life imprisonment without parole, after admitting to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism.

RelatedWorshippers avoid Christchurch mosques month after attacks
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire