Türkiye pounds PKK hideouts in northern Iraq, 'neutralises' six terrorists
Defence Ministry says that Türkiye's anti-terror operations will persist in the Operation Claw-Lock zone.
Operation Claw-Lock was initiated in April 2022, specifically targeting the PKK's hideouts in Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq. /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
February 21, 2024

Türkiye has neutralised six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the country's National Defence Ministry has said.

The terrorists were detected in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, said the ministry on Wednesday.

The term "neutralise" is commonly used by Turkish authorities to refer to the terrorists who either surrendered, captured, or killed.

The ministry also stated that the country's anti-terror operations will persist in the region.

Operation Claw-Lock was initiated in April 2022, specifically targeting the PKK's hideouts in Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, situated near the Turkish border.

The PKK, recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has been responsible for over 40,000 casualties, including women, children, and infants, throughout its more than 35-year-long terror campaign against the country.

