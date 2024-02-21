Turkish police have apprehended 47 people suspected of having ties with the terrorist group Daesh in major cities, including Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

Security Intelligence Directorate and the Anti-Terrorism Department jointly conducted Operation Bozdogan-6 in Adana and Bursa on Wednesday, Türkiye's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

Among the detainees affiliated with Daesh, 22 people were captured in Istanbul, one in Kirikkale, 15 in Ankara, two in Adana, and seven in Bursa.

Emphasising the commitment to national peace and unity, Yerlikaya asserted, "For the peace, unity, and solidarity of our beloved nation, we will not give any respite to those terrorists."