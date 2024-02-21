Dozens of Palestinian children in Gaza City in the northern part of Gaza have rallied to protest the scarcity of food and water under the Israeli total siege.

The children marched on Tuesday in the streets of Gaza City holding banners with some written on them "bread becomes my dream" and "we want food," among others.

Holding empty pots during the rally as an expression of lack of food, they chanted to demand a decent life.

"We die from hunger, we have nothing to eat, we are forced to eat animal food," 10-year-old Ayat Ashour told Anadolu.

"Food has become unaffordable, we want to live, we want (food) aid. ... The people in northern Gaza find nothing to eat, there is no milk for children," she added.

Another child, Omar al Shenbari, 14, said: "We are marching to raise our voice to the world that we want flour to eat, there is no food or water (in Gaza)."

"We eat one insufficient meal a day, mainly consists of water and (tomato) paste," Omar also said.

He concluded by sending a message to the world, saying: "We are experiencing difficult situations. The Arab countries and the entire world must stand with us."