Fifteen candidates in Senegal's delayed presidential election have accused President Macky Sall of "ill will" and said they will take action to ensure a new poll date is swiftly established.

The announcement came as the civil society collective Aar Sunu Election (Protect Our Election) said it had organised a new rally for Saturday.

The collective is calling for an election to be held before April 2, when Sall's term officially runs out.

It says the vote — originally scheduled for February 25 — must be held by March 3 at the latest.

"An inexplicable slowness has been noted. Nothing has been done" despite developments over the past week, the 15 candidates said in a joint statement released late on Tuesday.

"Everything is moving at the pace of President Macky Sall's ill will," the statement added.