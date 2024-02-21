As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, the consequences of the Biden administration's Gaza policy are becoming evident.

President Joe Biden made his first campaign stop this year in the state of Michigan earlier this month, meeting with members of the United Auto Workers union and patronising a Black-owned restaurant.

He purposefully refrained from engaging with the sizable Arab-American community in the state as he faced growing criticism from Arab-Americans and progressives due to his outspoken support for Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza since October 7.

But the visit did not pass without incident. When Biden made a stop at a restaurant in the city of Warren, protesters gathered and expressed their dissent, shouting "Shame on you!" "Genocide Joe" and "How many kids did you kill today?"

Some Arab American leaders in the state also declined an invitation to speak with his campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

However, journalist Osama Siblani met with her to express how Arab-Americans are disappointed with Biden's policy on the Gaza war.

"I told her that (members of) our community actually called me and asked me not to meet with her. I cannot not meet with her because I am a publisher of a newspaper,” Siblani told Anadolu.

Siblani is the publisher of The Arab American News, a weekly bilingual newspaper representing Arab-Americans published in Dearborn, Michigan.

"I looked at her and I said: ‘Listen, I and my community do not see Joe Biden as our president anymore. We see him as a war criminal, and therefore, we're not going to vote for (him).’”

"I told her bluntly that it's going to take a lot for this community to change its mind. I do not believe that the president is capable of taking all these steps between now and November for the community to change.”

However, Siblani said he told Rodriguez during the meeting that they encourage Biden to do two things right now.

The first thing is to call for a ceasefire and actively engage in enforcing it, emphasizing the need to halt the violence for the well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians, he said.

He said the second step involves addressing and rectifying the harm inflicted on the people of Gaza, who are currently enduring difficult conditions — living in the cold, sleeping in the mud, facing famine and hunger.

If this occurs, they can initiate a dialogue on the proposed future solution, which involves the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside the Israeli state, Siblani said.

"And I think that is something that we are able to discuss."

Michigan stands out as one of the key swing states leading up to November’s election, with at least 278,000 Arab Americans.

"There are at least 1 million American Muslim registered voters in our nation," Edward Ahmed Mitchell, the national deputy executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations ( CAIR), told Anadolu.

"That makes them a very important part of the outcome of elections, especially in key states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Florida, Arizona and other states that help decide the presidency," he said.