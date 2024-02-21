The South Korean government has warned thousands of striking doctors to return to work immediately or face legal action after their collective walkouts caused cancellations of surgeries and disrupted other hospital operations.

"A collective action taking the lives and safety of the people hostage cannot be justified for whatever reason," Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min told a news conference with other top officials on Wednesday.

Lee said the government issued an official order for striking doctors to return to work. He said the government will sternly deal with the doctors’ walkouts in line with the medical law and other regulations.

The Health Ministry said on Wednesday that authorities have received 58 public complaints over the walkouts, mostly regarding indefinite delays of surgeries and cancellations of other medical treatments.

Justice Minister Park Sung-jae accused some doctors of seeking to protect "their vested interests." He said that if they refuse to return to work, authorities will file legal charges against them and arrest others who had led their walkouts.

About 7,800 medical interns and residents in South Korea have walked off their jobs this week to protest the government's push to recruit more medical students.

Officials say they want to increase the nationwide medical school admissions cap by 2,000 from next year to brace for South Korea's rapidly ageing population.

But doctors’ groups have refuted the plan, saying universities aren’t ready to offer quality education to that many students. They argue the government's push to have more doctors would lead to increased public medical expenses because physicians locked in competition could perform unnecessary treatments.