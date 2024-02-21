Türkiye has hosted a rare summit on earth elements in the capital Ankara for industry, research, and technology talks attended by Türkiye's Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır and Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, the leader of the European Union Delegation to Türkiye.

Addressing the event on Wednesday, Meyer-Landrut emphasised the importance of investing in rare earth elements in an innovative, sustainable, and inclusive framework for green growth to shape a better future.

The EU delegation head further underscored the significance of Türkiye's integration into the union's value chains, positioning the nation as a pivotal production hub for European companies and a substantial market for Turkish enterprises.

Kacır, for his part, expressed Ankara's "hope that the project will help improve the business environment, strengthening research, technological development and innovation in the interest of both Türkiye and the EU."

He stressed that the "Enhancing the Rare Earth Elements Research and Innovation Capacity of Türkiye" project was created under the Competitive Sectors Program, an enterprise marked by financial cooperation with the EU to improve competitiveness in internal and foreign markets.

Turkish-EU cooperation