Yemen’s Houthi group has said it held "constructive" talks with the European Union on the Red Sea security.

Hussein al Azzi, a Houthi official in their foreign ministry, said on Wednesday that talks mediated by Norway were held with the EU.

"We affirmed that maritime navigation is safe," he added at a press conference in Sanaa.

Al Azzi said that Israeli, US and British vessels are prohibited from sailing in the Red Sea.

"The US can't secure its ships," he said. "They were passing safely before they attacked Yemen, but now they are helpless."

There was no comment yet from the EU or the US on the Houthi statements.