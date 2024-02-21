Ten months into a war that has sent Sudan to the "verge of collapse", the vast majority of its people are going hungry, the UN's World Food Programme has said.

"At this point, less than five percent of Sudanese can afford a square meal a day," the WFP's Sudan country director, Eddie Rowe, told reporters on Wednesday in Brussels.

Since last April, Sudan has been gripped by fighting between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which has killed thousands and created what the United Nations calls "the world's largest displacement crisis".

A combined 10.7 million people have been uprooted by the current war and previous conflicts, according to the UN.

Nine million remain displaced within Sudan, where Rowe said a "lethal cocktail of continued conflict, stalled harvests and rampant and consistent displacement risks plunging millions more into a catastrophic humanitarian disaster."

Across Sudan, which the WFP says was already facing one of the world's worst food crises before the war, 18 million people are facing acute food insecurity.

Of those, Rowe said "close to five million are on the precipice of catastrophe" -- enduring one of the worst emergency classifications the WFP uses, second only to famine.

Obstacles to aid delivery

Aid groups have for months warned that as a result of hampered humanitarian access and severe underfunding, the spectre of famine looms over Sudan.

But the same obstacles to aid delivery inhibit the ability to determine the extent of the catastrophe.