February 22, 2023

2030 GMT — Israel has struck central besieged Gaza and killed at least 23 people, the blockaded enclave's Health Ministry said, adding the bodies were taken to a hospital.

These casualties raise the approximate death toll to 71 from Israeli bombing during the past 24 hours. The Health Ministry says the number could still rise. The bodies were taken to Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah, the ministry said.

Earlier strikes had killed at least 48 people in southern and central Gaza overnight, half of them women and children, the ministry said.

2036 GMT — Israeli army withdraws from Nasser Hospital, continues to besiege it: Health Ministry

The Israeli army has withdrawn from inside the Nasser Medical Complex in the southern besieged Gaza but continues to besiege the building, as well as the nearby Al Amal Hospital, the Palestinian enclave's Health Ministry said.

"Israeli occupation forces are preventing movement to and from the Nasser Medical Complex" in Khan Younis city, the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

It noted that medical staff had buried 13 patients killed in Nasser Hospital due to the generators and oxygen supply being shut down as a result of the Israeli attacks siege. The ministry did not mention the date of their deaths.

2030 GMT — Israel confirms building road across centre of Gaza

The Israeli military confirmed it had built a road crossing besieged Gaza from east to west.

It said the road, which expanded an already existing corridor, is being used "to move logistics and soldiers."

It gave no additional details, but Israeli leaders have said that Israel intends to maintain long-term security control over Gaza after the war.

1922 GMT — Israel troops raid Gaza's Nasser Hospital again — ministry

Israeli forces raided Nasser Medical Complex, the biggest functioning hospital in Gaza, shortly after withdrawing from it, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the enclave has said.

The World Health Organization said the hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza's second largest and crucial to the territory's crippled health services, stopped working last week after a week-long Israeli siege followed by the raid.

Nasser Hospital is the latest health facility to become a theatre of the Israeli brutal war on Gaza, now in its fifth month.

1844 GMT — Thousands in Gaza suffering 'cruelty of hunger and malnutrition': UN

The president of the UN General Assembly has expressed concern after the UN Food Agency paused deliveries to northern Gaza.

"Thousands in Gaza are suffering the cruelty of hunger and malnutrition, and aid deliveries are being scaled back when they need to be increased.

"I reiterate my own and the UN General Assembly’s repeated demands for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. It is a matter of life and death, including of innocent children," Dennis Francis wrote on X.

1839 GMT — UN Mideast envoy returns from Gaza with an urgent plea for ceasefire

The UN Mideast envoy is calling for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza, saying the situation in the embattled territory is “shocking and unsustainable” and warning that it could quickly “spiral out of control in the region.”

Tor Wennesland, who was in Gaza earlier this week, told the UN Security Council via video that a possible full-scale Israeli military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where 1.4 million Palestinians have sought safety, makes a ceasefire and hostage deal even more urgent.

Wennesland said over 2 million of its 2.3 million people face "extreme food insecurity" — meaning extreme hunger — as well as increasing shortages of water, shelter and medicine along with unsanitary conditions.

1838 GMT — Two-state solution only answer to Israel-Palestinian conflict: G20

Foreign ministers at the G20 group of nations meeting in Brazil were nearly unanimous in their support for a two-state solution as the only path to peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Brazilian minister hosting the event has said.

"There was virtual unanimity in the two-state solution as the only solution to the conflict," Brazil's foreign minister, Mauro Vieira, said at the close of the two-day meeting.

Vieira said all members of the group of the world's largest economies highlighted concerns about the war in Gaza and the risk of the conflict's spreading in the Middle East.

1659 GMT — WHO evacuates 50 patients from Gaza's besieged Nasser hospital

The World Health Organization has evacuated more than 50 patients from the besieged Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, the main medical complex in southern Gaza, but at least 140 patients are still inside.

Palestinian officials said bodies of dead patients had begun to decompose amid power cuts and fighting in the hospital.

Hundreds of staff, patients and others inside the hospital have struggled under heavy fire and dwindling supplies, including food and water. The medical complex was raided by Israeli forces last week after troops besieged the facility for nearly a week beforehand.

1629 GMT — Israel to expand mandate of its negotiating team in hostage swap talks

Israel will expand the authority given to its negotiating team during talks for a possible prisoner swap deal with Hamas, according to Israeli media.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk during a meeting in Tel Aviv that the government will expand the mandate given to its negotiators for a hostage deal, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

"At the same time, the Israeli army is preparing to continue its intense ground operations," he added.

1619 GMT — US: Houthi missile hits UK-owned carrier causing minor injury, damage

Two Houthi missiles hit a British-owned cargo carrier in the Red Sea, causing damage and one minor injury, the US military has said.

Earlier in the day, the US shot down six Houthi drones in the Red Sea after they were identified as an imminent threat to US and allied warships, the US Central Command said in a social media post.

1615 GMT — Disease in Gaza may kill more people than Israeli attacks: WHO

The continuous outbreak of infectious diseases in Gaza may ultimately cause more deaths among Palestinians than the ongoing Israeli military offensive, a senior World Health Organization has warned.

"Infectious disease is a major concern for us in Gaza," Richard Brennan, regional emergency director at the UN health agency, told reporters in Cairo.

"WHO estimates that if we did have severe outbreaks of diarrheal diseases and respiratory infections and so on, there could potentially be more deaths due to disease outbreak than due to trauma."

So far, WHO has confirmed 200,000 cases of diarrheal diseases, an increase of more than 20 percent compared to last year, Brennan said.

1612 GMT — Casualties reported in Israeli strike on residential building in southern Lebanon

Israeli fighter jets struck a residential building in Nabatieh in southern Lebanon evening amid reports of casualties, according to eyewitnesses.

The strike targeted the last two floors of the building in the town of Kfar Rummane, witnesses said.

Several people were evacuated from the building by ambulances following the attack, they said.

1417 GMT — Houthis introduce 'submarine weapons' in attacks on vessels

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have introduced "submarine weapons" in their attacks on seagoing vessels, which they say they are carrying out in solidarity with the Palestinians in Israeli-hit Gaza, their leader has said.

"Operations in the Red and Arabian Seas, Bab al Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden are continuing, escalating, and effective," Abdulmalik al Houthi added in a televised speech.

1414 GMT — ‘There is no such thing as a Palestinian people’: Israeli minister

Israeli Minister of Settlement and National Missions Orit Strook has denied the existence of the Palestinian people.

"There is no such thing as a Palestinian people," Strook said in a video on her X account of her speech during a Knesset session.

"There will never be a Palestinian state in the land of Israel," she said. "Every cultured person in the world knows that this land is ours, for the Israeli people and only for us."

1325 GMT — Israeli violations against Palestinians amount to 'genocide': Iraq

Iraq has said Israeli violations against Palestinians amount to “genocide” during a hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"We are deeply concerned about the human suffering across Palestine, especially in Gaza, as a result of the barbaric actions of the Israeli occupation against civilians," Iraqi representative Hayder Shiya al Barrak, head of the legal department of the Foreign Ministry, said in an oral argument before the Hague-based court.

"Israeli violations against Palestinians are tantamount to genocide,” he added.

1259 GMT — An Israeli attack on Rafah would worsen an already 'catastrophic' situation, ministers say

Several European foreign ministers have expressed concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the suffering of the hostages and "the Israeli government's plans for a possible ground operation in Rafah."

In a joint statement, they said an Israeli military action in Rafah "would worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian situation and prevent the urgently needed provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance."

"This requires an immediate humanitarian pause that would lead to a sustainable ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and the provision of humanitarian assistance," said the ministers in the statement, released by Sweden.

The foreign ministers who co-signed the document included those of 26 European countries.

1237 GMT — Israel engaged in 'process of annexing' Palestinian territory, Ireland tells UN court

Israel is and has been engaged in a "process of annexation" of the occupied Palestinian territories, Ireland's delegation to the International Court of Justice has said.

"The evident permanence of the settlements can only be explained, in Ireland's assessment, by Israel's intention of annexing the land upon which they are built.

"In our view, the development and expansion of settlements clearly demonstrate that Israel is and has been engaged in a process of annexation of that land for decades," Ireland's representative Attorney General Rossa Fanning said during the public hearings at The Hague.

1229 GMT — Israeli loot of Gaza heritage exceeds 'Mongol ravages': Palestine

Israel is waging a war on Palestinian narratives through the destruction and looting of museums and archaeological artefacts in Gaza, the Palestinian Minister of Culture Atif Abu Seif has said.

Abu Seif pointed out in an interview with Anadolu at his office in the city of Al Bireh in the occupied West Bank that "the destruction and looting of cultural heritage in Gaza is similar to what happened in the Palestinian Nakba in 1948, and even more horrific than what the Mongols did in Baghdad, in an attempt to detach Palestinians from their history and land."

1223 GMT — Houthi agency says Israeli, US, British ships banned from Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea

Ships that are wholly or partially owned by Israeli individuals or entities and Israel-flagged vessels are banned from the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea, said statements from an agency controlled by Yemen's Houthi group seen by Reuters.

The statements, sent to shipping insurers and firms from the Houthi's Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center, also said ships owned by US or British individuals or entities, or sailing under their flags, are also banned.

1141 GMT — Israeli minister says 'proud' of Gaza destruction

Israeli Minister of Social Equality May Golan has said she is "proud" of the destruction caused by the Israeli army in Gaza.