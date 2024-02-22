In a shocking display of schadenfreude, May Golan, Israel's Minister for the Advancement of Women, has expressed pride in the "ruins" of besieged Gaza and claimed every Palestinian baby will tell their grandchildren "what the Jews did."

"I am proud of the ruins of Gaza," she callously declared in a speech rife with hostility on Wednesday.

With a chilling disregard for the people of Gaza, she went on to state, "I don't care about Gaza, I literally don't care. For all I care, they can go out and just swim in the sea."

The minister’s shocking comments didn't stop there.

She expressed a disturbing desire to witness the destruction of Gaza, proudly proclaiming, "I am personally proud of the ruins of Gaza, and that every baby, even 80 years from now, will tell their grandchildren what the Jews did."

Throughout her speech, which the minister later shared on her social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, her sole focus remained squarely on the obliteration of Gaza.

This isn't the first time Golan has courted controversy.

She has a history of making racially charged and Islamophobic remarks, particularly targeting African refugees in Israel.

Dubbing them "Muslim infiltrators," Golan has promoted dangerous stereotypes, including baseless claims about the spread of diseases.