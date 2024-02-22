Thursday, February 22, 2024

1511 GMT — Russia claimed its forces had advanced further in east Ukraine, piling pressure on Kiev days before the two-year anniversary of the conflict.

Ukraine has faced intense pressure on its eastern front in recent months as it grapples with ammunition shortages and hold-ups to much-needed Western military aid.

The Russian defence ministry said it captured Pobeda ('victory' in Russian), a small frontline village about five kilometres (three miles) west of Donetsk city.

"On the Donetsk front, units of the 'Southern' group of troops liberated the village of Pobeda and improved their position along the front line," it said.

The capture, if confirmed, would mark another step westwards for Moscow, which last week seized the former Ukrainian stronghold of Avdiivka after months of battle.

More updates 👇

1808 GMT — US charges Russian oligarchs to mark Ukraine offensive anniversary

The United States unsealed charges against Russian oligarchs to mark the upcoming second anniversary of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

"The Justice Department is more committed than ever to cutting off the flow of illegal funds that are fueling (Vladimir) Putin's war and to holding accountable those who continue to enable it," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

1526 GMT — UK announces new sanctions to mark 2nd anniversary of Russia's war on Ukraine

Britain's foreign secretary announced dozens of new sanctions targeting Russia as the war in Ukraine is about to enter its third year.

More than 50 new sanctions aim to target individuals and businesses sustaining Russia's war in Ukraine, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

New targets include munitions manufacturers, electronics companies, and diamond and oil traders as this Saturday marks two years since Russia launched its war on Ukraine on February.

1516 GMT — Denmark inks security agreement with Ukraine

Denmark said that it inked a security agreement with Ukraine.

"This is the most serious security policy situation since the end of the Cold War," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a news conference alongside Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen in the northern town of Marienborg, according to public broadcaster DR TV. "And we, from the Danish government's side, cannot emphasise enough how important it is that Ukraine receives the military capabilities that they need."

He said the agreement would help Ukraine's ability to defend the country against Russia and deter future Russian attacks.

1311 GMT — Ukraine claims strike on Russian army range near Dnipro river

Ukraine said that its forces had struck a Russian training ground on the Russia-occupied bank of the Dnipro river in the southern Kherson region, killing or wounding dozens of troops.

Military spokeswoman Natalia Gumeniuk said on television the attack took place Wednesday, striking a range where Russian storm troops were training.

"The work was carried out quite effectively: at least 60 invaders will definitely not return to combat positions," said Gumeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's Operational Command South.

She later told AFP that three strikes hit a train ing ground near the village of Podo-Kalynivka, with around 60 Russian troops "killed or seriously wounded".

1100 GMT — Russia used N Korean missiles in deadly attacks on Ukraine: Kiev

The Ukrainian security service (SBU) said it had established that Russia had used North Korean missiles in several attacks that killed over 20 people.

"According to the investigation, Russian troops released more than 20 North Korean weapons over Ukraine... at least 24 civilians were killed and more than a hundred seriously injured," the SBU said.

It identified the weapons as "Hwasong-11 ballistic missiles" and posted pictures of fragments on Telegram.

0940 GMT — Russia attacked with over 8,000 missiles, 4,630 drones: Ukraine

Russia has launched more than 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones at targets in Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022, Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat has said.

Ukraine has received advanced air defence systems, including several units of the Patriot system, from Western allies throughout the war, enabling it to shoot down more missiles.

0956 GMT — Russia threatened to shoot down Black Sea patrol aircraft: France

Russian forces threatened to shoot down French flights patrolling last month in international airspace over the Black Sea, signals of increasingly aggressive behavior from Moscow as its military campaign in Ukraine struggles to make headway, France's defense minister has said.

The minister, Sebastien Lecornu, didn’t give specific details about the French flights or aircraft involved in the threatened shoot-down. But he said Russia is returning to a “particularly aggressive” posture reminiscent of the former Soviet Union's behavior during the Cold War.

“A month ago, to give you a very concrete example, a Russian air traffic control system threatened to shoot down French aircraft in the Black Sea when we were in a free international zone where we patrol," he said on RTL radio.

“The behavior of Russia in 2024 bears no relation to what we saw in 2022 and, obviously, before the aggression in Ukraine,” the minister said. “It is explained by the fact that Russia is in difficulty on the battlefield in Ukraine."