The US State Department has approved the potential sale to Taiwan of about $75 million of advanced tactical data link system upgrade planning, the Pentagon has said.

The package would include Cross Domain Solutions, High Assurance devices, Global Positioning System receivers, communications equipment, technical services and other related elements of logistics and program support, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Wednesday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The Pentagon said the prime contractor will be determined in competitive processes.

Related US-China rivalry shadows Pakistan’s efforts to repair ties with Washington

US' Taiwan support 'extremely strong'

Separately, The chairman of the US House of Representatives committee on China said on Thursday that support in his country's legislature for Taiwan was "extremely strong", after a meeting with the self-ruled island's top leadership.