The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) neutralised a senior YPG/PKK terrorist in Qamishli, northern Syria, security sources have said.

Speaking under anonymity due to media restrictions, sources reported that teams from MIT conducted a successful operation against Murat Ates, the PKK/YPG terrorist overseeing logistics and finance in the city of Qamishli.

Murat Ates, codenamed Renas Amed, joined the terrorist group in Europe in 2014. He carried out armed activities in the Qandil, Avashin, and Gara areas of northern Iraq in 2014-2016.

The terrorist took part in attempts to infiltrate the Turkish Armed Forces and moved to Syria in 2016, said the sources.

Ates, this year, started to operate as the so-called financial officer of military hospitals in the Jazira region and was among the terrorists who managed the illegal money traffic.

Türkiye's fight against PKK

Türkiye neutralised 60 terrorists over the last week, including those hiding across the border in northern Iraq and Syria, the National Defence Ministry said on Thursday.