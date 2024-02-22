Social media platform X has said it took down certain accounts and posts following an order by the Indian government, which local media reports say are linked to ongoing protests by farmers demanding higher prices for crops.

The action puts the spotlight again on the struggles faced by foreign technology giants operating in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which has often criticised Google, Facebook and Twitter for not doing enough to tackle what it calls fake or "anti-India" content.

X said its position on the matter was consistent with its ongoing legal challenge against the Indian government's content-blocking orders.

"We will withhold these accounts and posts in India alone; however, we disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts," X's Global Government Affairs said in a post, without naming the accounts.

'Murder of democracy in India'