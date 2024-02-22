WORLD
4 MIN READ
Dutch PM Mark Rutte gains US, UK backing for NATO chief
NATO leaders are appointed by consensus requiring the support — or at the least no opposition — from all its 31 members with two diplomats saying Rutte has the backing of about 20 NATO members so far.
Dutch PM Mark Rutte gains US, UK backing for NATO chief
Rutte is currently the frontrunner to replace Jens Stoltenberg, even though a shock win for the far-right at the recent general election in his homeland risks tarnishing his legacy. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
February 22, 2024

The United States and Britain have backed outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as the next secretary general of NATO, putting him in a strong position to clinch the post.

Stoltenberg's successor when he steps down in October will take office at a crucial juncture, tasked with sustaining NATO members' support for Ukraine's costly defence against Russia's offensive while guarding against any escalation that would draw the alliance directly into a war with Russia.

"President Biden strongly endorses PM Rutte's candidacy to be the next Secretary General of NATO," a US official said on Thursday.

"PM Rutte has a deep understanding of the importance of the Alliance, is a natural leader and communicator, and his leadership would serve the Alliance well at this critical time."

Depending on the outcome of November's US presidential election, the next NATO boss may have to deal with a second term for Donald Trump, who recently once again called into question his commitment to defending NATO allies.

NATO leaders are appointed by consensus requiring the support - or at the least no opposition - from all its 31 members. Two diplomats said Rutte has the backing of about 20 NATO members so far.

RelatedNATO calls on Europe to increase arms production for Ukraine

Well-respected figure

RECOMMENDED

Sweden is currently set to become the Western alliance's 32nd member - a move precipitated by Russia's military offensive on Ukraine in February 2022.

Rutte, who was already considered the favourite to fill the role, signalled his interest in the top job at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization last year.

The British Foreign Office said Rutte was a well-respected figure across NATO with serious defence and security credentials, and someone who would ensure it remained strong and prepared for any need to defend itself.

The Netherlands' longest-serving leader, Rutte unexpectedly announced his departure from Dutch politics in July but remains in post as a caretaker leader while coalition negotiations continue following a Nov. 22 election.

Stoltenberg, a former Norwegian prime minister, has served as NATO chief since 2014. His term was extended in July last year for a fourth time as the alliance opted to stick with an experienced leader rather than try to agree on a successor with Russia's war in Ukraine raging on NATO's doorstep.

Diplomats say Rutte is currently the only official candidate for the post. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins have also signalled interest but not been presented formally as candidates, diplomats say.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark, whom some had mentioned as a possible successor, ruled it out on Thursday, saying she would turn down the job if it were offered to her.

RelatedNATO decides to extend Stoltenberg's position for another year
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks