The United States and Britain have backed outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as the next secretary general of NATO, putting him in a strong position to clinch the post.

Stoltenberg's successor when he steps down in October will take office at a crucial juncture, tasked with sustaining NATO members' support for Ukraine's costly defence against Russia's offensive while guarding against any escalation that would draw the alliance directly into a war with Russia.

"President Biden strongly endorses PM Rutte's candidacy to be the next Secretary General of NATO," a US official said on Thursday.

"PM Rutte has a deep understanding of the importance of the Alliance, is a natural leader and communicator, and his leadership would serve the Alliance well at this critical time."

Depending on the outcome of November's US presidential election, the next NATO boss may have to deal with a second term for Donald Trump, who recently once again called into question his commitment to defending NATO allies.

NATO leaders are appointed by consensus requiring the support - or at the least no opposition - from all its 31 members. Two diplomats said Rutte has the backing of about 20 NATO members so far.

Well-respected figure