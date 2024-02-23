It has been 32 years since the tragic Khojaly massacre, which claimed the lives of hundreds of Azerbaijani civilians, yet its painful memory remains vivid in the hearts of the victims.

Armenian troops committed one of the bloodiest massacres of the 20th century by killing over 600 civilians and brutally torturing captives in the small town of Khojaly in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Every year, Azerbaijanis pay tribute to the memory of those lost in Khojaly. However, since Azerbaijani forces successfully liberated Karabakh in September 2020, after the 44-day Karabakh War that ended with a truce brokered by Russia, they have commemorated their fallen as triumphant heroes.

The liberation of Karabakh ended 30 years of Armenian occupation in Azerbaijani territories and also opened the door to normalisation between Baku and Yerevan. What Azerbaijanis now seek is the prosecution of those responsible for the Khojaly Massacre and the establishment of justice.

The road to massacre

The chain of events leading to the massacre began in the second half of the 1980s with the dissolution of the Soviet Union when Armenia claimed rights to the mountainous part of the Karabakh region, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the policies pursued by the Soviet Union over the years, the Armenian population was the majority in the region, which, however, legally belonged to Azerbaijan.

Tensions escalated when Armenians in the Karabakh region expressed their desire to secede from Azerbaijan and join Armenia in 1988. The Karabakh Parliament declared its annexation to Armenia. In response, Azerbaijan abolished the autonomous status of Karabakh.

Months of escalating tensions ultimately led to an unavoidable conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Supported by the Russian army, Armenian forces seized control of Khojaly town in the final days of 1991. Khojaly, having the region's only airport and holding significant strategic value, fell under Armenian occupation.

An overnight slaughter

During the months-long Armenian occupation, food aid to the city could only be delivered by air, even dropped by helicopters, since the troops seized the roads to Khojaly and the surrounding villages.

Intensifying their attacks in February 1992, Armenian forces began a heavy attack on the evening of February 25. The massacre lasted until the morning of February 26, claiming the lives of 613 people.

In Khojaly, which was home to 7,000 people, 106 women, 70 elderly, and 63 children lost their lives in vulnerable conditions. From the massacre, 487 people survived with severe injuries, Armenian forces took 1,275 people prisoner, and 150 of them are still missing.