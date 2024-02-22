TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
UN Security Council needs to be reformed: Turkish FM Fidan
UN Security Council "casts a shadow on the reputation of the entire UN system," says Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
UN Security Council needs to be reformed: Turkish FM Fidan
FM Hakan Fidan urges a globally inclusive, rule-based, transparent, and sustainable financial system. / Photo: AA / AA
By Zulal Sema, Zeynep Conkar
February 22, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emphasised the need for reforming the UN Security Council, highlighting its inability to address global issues, including the situation in Gaza.

On the second day of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brazil, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended the Global Governance Reform session on Thursday, where he highlighted the importance of solid multilateral institutions and effective global governance mechanisms to address geopolitical tensions in the evolving multipolar new world order.

He said it is essential to realise the need for the change to occur, and priority should be given to reforming the Security Council, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan said the Council "casts a shadow on the reputation of the entire UN system," and a "more democratic and accountable system" based on the parametres of international law is needed.

Sources said Fidan also noted that the international financial system should be "truly inclusive, rule-based, more transparent and sustainable."

He said international financial institutions and multilateral development banks should adopt policies suitable for developing and least-developed countries to close the gap between developed and developing countries.

Otherwise, Fidan said, the Sustainable Development Goals cannot be achieved.

He added that the G20 has an important role to play in helping that occurs.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedLive blog: US Gaza veto 'green light' to Israel for 'more massacres'— Hamas

Two-state solution

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also met his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Thursday, and discussed the situation in Gaza, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The ministers exchanged views on steps that regional countries could take for an emergency ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan conveyed that the Gaza panel to be held at the upcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum will constitute an "important opportunity."

Additionally, bilateral and economic relations and cooperation in industrial defence were discussed, the sources added.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brazil.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks