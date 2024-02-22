A white supremacist has committed terrorism when he ran down a Muslim family out for an evening stroll, a Canadian judge said as she sentenced him to life in prison for the murders.

The ruling on Thursday is the first in Canada to make a link between white supremacy and terrorism in a murder case.

Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was convicted in November of four counts of first degree or premeditated murder, and one count of attempted murder in the killing of three generations of the Afzaal family that also left a young boy orphaned.

He acknowledged striking the family with his pickup truck in June 2021 in London, Ontario.

The prosecution argued at trial that he sought to intimidate and terrorise Muslims, while the defence said he'd suffered a mental decline — which did not, however, meet the requirements for an insanity plea.

His lawyers also said he was in "a state of extreme confusion" after consuming hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms that weekend.

Judge Renee Pomerance, of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, said Veltman "had planned a murderous rampage for months and took steps to ensure that he would kill as many Muslims in this brutal manner as he could."

Recalling Veltman's statements to police, she said: "He wanted to intimidate the Muslim community. He wanted to follow in the footsteps of other mass killers, and he wanted to inspire others to commit murderous acts."

"I find that the offender's actions constitute terrorist activity," she concluded.

Related Canada needs to take concrete action against anti-Muslim hate crimes

'Hate that fuelled this fire'