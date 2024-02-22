Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus has reiterated Ankara's criticisms over the refusal of authorisation documents for Azerbaijan's delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

According to a statement by the Turkish parliament, Numan Kurtulmus told his Azerbaijani counterpart Sahiba Gafarova that it's in Europe's interest for Azerbaijan to be present in PACE as the two met on the sidelines of an Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) meeting in Baku on Thursday.

"Emphasising that the decision was not correct and should be revised as soon as possible, Kurtulmus said that PACE members made this decision under the influence of certain lobbies," the statement added.

Last month, PACE refused to ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation in a vote, claiming that the country "did not fulfil major commitments" and showed a "lack of cooperation."

In response, Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE announced that it had ceased engagement with the assembly until further notice and expressed that it made this decision "in the face of current unbearable atmosphere of racism, Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia."

'One nation, two states'