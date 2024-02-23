The Biden administration has warned Iran of a "swift and severe" response from the international community if Tehran provided ballistic missiles to Russia.

Speaking at a briefing with reporters on Thursday, White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said Washington has yet to see confirmation that missiles have moved from Iran to Russia.

Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday that Iran has provided Russia with a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, citing six sources.

"In this press reporting, the Iranians are clearly indicating that they will ship ballistic missiles to Russia, and we have no reason to believe they will not follow through," Kirby said.

"For our part, we will take this matter to the UN Security Council," he added. "We will implement additional sanctions against Iran. And we will coordinate further response options with our allies and partners in Europe and elsewhere."

Short-range ballistic weapons

Iran's provision of around 400 missiles includes many from the Fateh-110 family of short-range ballistic weapons, such as the Zolfaghar, three Iranian sources told Reuters.

This road-mobile missile is capable of striking targets at a distance of between 300 km and 700 km, experts say.