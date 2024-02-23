Friday, February 23, 2024

1839 GMT — A senior Hamas official has lambasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan for post-war Gaza during a press conference in the Lebanese capital.

"When it comes to the day after the war in Gaza, Netanyahu is presenting ideas which he knows fully well will never succeed," Osama Hamdan told reporters.

1825 GMT — Egyptian, Jordanian leaders call on Israel to deescalate situation in Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II have warned that if Israel does not de-escalate its military actions in Gaza, the conflict could jeopardise regional security and stability.

The two leaders spoke on the phone about the latest developments in Israel’s ongoing onslaught on Gaza, said a statement issued by Egyptian Presidency spokesman Ahmad Fahmi.

Fahmi said both leaders discussed efforts to bring additional humanitarian aid into Gaza in light of the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

1821 GMT — Israel's post-war plans in Gaza against two-state solution: UN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan for post-war Gaza is against the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, a UN spokesperson has said.

"We've obviously seen those reports...First and foremost, it bears repeating, that we appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire yet again, greater humanitarian access and an immediate and unconditional release of hostages," Stephane Dujarric told the reporters in New York.

He recalled that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscored, and reiterated that "any sustainable solution for long-term peace must be in the framework of a two-state solution, and an end to the occupation and establishment of a fully independent, democratic, contiguous, sovereign and viable Palestinian state of which Gaza is an integral part in line with international law, relevant UN resolutions and existing bilateral agreements".

1712 GMT — US says 'disappointed' by Israeli plan to build 3,000 settlement units in occupied West Bank

The US has said that it is "disappointed" by the Israeli announcement that it plans to build new 3,300 settlement units in the occupied West Bank.

"We've seen the reports and I have to say we're disappointed in the announcement," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters during a press conference with Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

"It's been long-standing US policy, under Republican or Democratic administrations, that new settlements are counterproductive to reaching an enduring peace. They're also inconsistent with international law," he added.

1640 GMT — Gaza ceasefire talks under way in Paris: Egyptian media

Gaza truce talks were underway in Paris, in what appears to be the most serious push for weeks to halt the fighting in the battered Palestinian enclave and see Israeli and foreign hostages released, a source and Egyptian media reported.

A source briefed on the ceasefire talks, who could not be identified by name or nationality, said talks had begun with Israel's head of Mossad intelligence service meeting separately with each party - Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

"There are budding signs of optimism about being able to move forward toward the start of a serious negotiation," the source said.

Egypt's Al Qahera TV News also reported that the talks had begun.

1551 GMT — Palestine slams Netanyahu's principles for post-war in Gaza

Palestine has slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan for the post-Gaza war as an official acknowledgement of reoccupying the enclave.

In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry strongly rejected "what the Israeli media referred to as Netanyahu's principles for the post-war Gaza".

The statement deemed the principles "an official acknowledgement of reoccupying the Gaza Strip and imposing Israeli control over it".

1522 GMT — US downs three Houthi drones over Red Sea: military

American forces shot down three one-way attack drones near commercial ships in the Red Sea, after striking four drones on the ground in Yemen the day before, the US military has said.

Early on Friday, US forces "shot down three Houthi one-way attack (drones) near several commercial ships operating in the Red Sea. There was no damage to any ships," the Central Command (CENTCOM) said on social media.

On Thursday, American forces struck four Houthi drones as well as two anti-ship cruise missiles, CENTCOM said, adding that the weapons "were prepared to launch from Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen towards the Red Sea."

1454 GMT — Türkiye vows to use 'all available means' to halt Israel's assaults in Gaza, Jerusalem

Türkiye will use all means at its disposal to halt "oppression in Gaza and harassment in Jerusalem" by Israel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We will use all available means, without any exception, to stop the oppression in Gaza and the harassment in Jerusalem," Erdogan said at a rally in Türkiye's western province of Balikesir.

He added that Türkiye is working to secure collective action by Muslim countries around the world against the oppression in Gaza.

1438 GMT — UN deplores 'entrenched impunity' in Israeli war on Gaza

The United Nations human rights chief has said that perpetrators of gross human rights violations in the conflict between Israel and Hamas must be held accountable.

"The entrenched impunity that OHCHR (the UN rights agency) has reported on for many years cannot persist," High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a report on the situation in Gaza and in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

He said that this impunity had contributed to violations that could amount to international crimes.

1352 GMT — Former Israeli premier accuses Netanyahu of 'purging' West Bank of Palestinians

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert has said that Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza is just a step in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government plan to purge the occupied West Bank of Palestinians.

Describing Netanyahu's government as a "gang", Olmert wrote in the Israeli daily Haaretz that "the supreme aim of the duo National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is not the occupation of Gaza."

"Gaza is just the introductory chapter, the platform this gang wants to build as the foundation upon which the real fight they are eyeing will be conducted: the battle for the West Bank and the Temple Mount," he said, referring to the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, using its name in Judaism.

1312 GMT — Unlawful Israeli occupation of Palestine must have consequences: Pakistan

Pakistan has said Israel’s occupation of Palestine is unlawful and that it must stop.

Addressing the International Court of Justice, Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam said Pakistan has been led to "the conclusion that Israel's occupation is unlawful and unlawfulness must have consequences."

"Its policies and practices of occupation deny the rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and amount to systematic racial discrimination and serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights," he said, urging the UN top court to take this seriously.

1246 GMT — Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories must end: Qatar

Qatar has made an impassioned plea for an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories during a public hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

"There is a growing perception that international law applies to some but not to others. That some people are seen as deserving of security, freedom and self-determination, but others are not. Some children are deemed worthy of the law’s protection, but others are killed, and there are thousands," said Qatar's representative before the World Court.

"Israel's genocidal war on the people of Gaza has shown that the situation in Palestine is the most pressing threat to international peace and security," he said.

1244 GMT — Israeli spy chief in Paris for Gaza ceasefire talks

An Israeli delegation led by the head of the country's overseas intelligence agency arrived in Paris on Friday to "unblock" talks for a ceasefire in Gaza, an Israeli official has said.

Mossad director David Barnea will be joined in the French capital by his counterpart at the domestic Shin Bet security agency, Ronen Bar, Israeli media reported.

1234 GMT — Hamas awaits new truce proposal from Israel after Cairo talks

Hamas wrapped up ceasefire talks in Cairo and is now waiting to see what mediators bring back from weekend talks with Israel, an official from the resistance group has said, in what appears to be the most serious push for weeks to halt the fighting.

Mediators have ramped up efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, in the hope of heading off an Israeli assault on the Gaza city of Rafah where more than a million displaced people are sheltering at the southern edge of the enclave.

Israel says it will attack the city if no truce agreement is reached soon. Washington has called on its close ally not to do so, warning of vast civilian casualties if an assault on the city goes ahead.

1202 GMT — Gaza victims sue German government for ‘aiding genocide against Palestinians’

Victims of months of Israel's attacks on Gaza are filing a criminal complaint against top German government officials for supporting Israel’s war crimes and "genocide" against Palestinians.

"We're filing a criminal complaint against German government officials for the crime of aiding and abetting genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza by providing Israel with weapons and issuing related export permissions," lawyers for the Gaza victims told a press conference in Berlin.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, and Economy Minister Robert Habeck all stand accused of "complicity in the genocide in Gaza" by supporting Israel’s military offensive and authorising the export of $350 million worth of weapons to Israel.

1032 GMT — Israel to establish over 3,300 settlement units in occupied West Bank