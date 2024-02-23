Friday, February 23, 2024

1517 GMT — The EU's top officials vowed ahead of the second anniversary of Russia' offensive in Ukraine to keep up the bloc's "strong and unwavering" backing for Kiev to end the war.

"More than ever, we remain united and true to our promise to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," the heads of the European Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament said in a statement.

"The European Union will continue its strong and unwavering political, military, financial, economic, diplomatic and humanitarian support to help Ukraine defend itself, protect its people, its cities and its critical infrastructure, restore its territorial integrity, bring back the thousands of deported children, and bring the war to an end," they said.

Diplomats said the statement was initially meant to come out in the name of the EU's 27 countries but Hungary - Russia's closest ally in the bloc - refused to agree.

The second anniversary on Saturday comes as Ukraine's outgunned troops are struggling to hold the front line and doubts swirl over future support from the United States.

More updates 👇

1750 GMT — Ukraine regrets Poland did not attend border meeting

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Friday it was "unfortunate" that Polish officials did not meet his delegation on the border for talks on ending a blockade by Polish farmers.

"We are ready to help in solving this situation... But, unfortunately, such a meeting with Polish government officials did not take place today," Shmygal said on social media.

1724 GMT — Russia's war in Ukraine 'ignores will of global majority': Kuleba

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia at the UN General Assembly of ignoring the will of the world.

The meeting was held as Ukraine prepares to mark the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion while vital aid remains blocked by the US Congress and Russia is emboldened by fresh gains in recent weeks.

Despite speeches by prominent Western foreign ministers, there will be no vote on the conflict as there was last year as the UN is preoccupied by the war on Gaza.

1630 GMT — Biden on Ukraine: 'We can't walk away now'

US President Joe Biden on Friday renewed calls on Republican lawmakers in Congress to unblock additional funding for Ukraine's war against the Russian invasion as Kiev runs low on ammunition.

Speaking at the White House on the eve of the second anniversary of the start of the war, Biden said: "We can't walk away now."

1625 GMT — Dutch to make 10-year security deal with Ukraine

The Netherlands will seal a 10-year security deal with Ukraine, Dutch officials announced, to match similar agreements signed by Germany, Britain, France and Denmark.

Ukraine has been anxious to shore up its security with bilateral agreements, two years after Russia's full-scale military campaign against its neighbour.

"This agreement is a signal from the government that the Netherlands wants to support Ukraine for a longer period of time in the areas of security, defence, reconstruction and justice," the Dutch foreign ministry said.

"The Netherlands is thus helping Ukraine to defend itself against Russia," said a ministry statement.

1620 GMT — US unveils fresh sanctions as Putin hails Russian 'heroes'

The United States announced a fresh wave of sanctions against Russia on Friday a day ahead of the second anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, as President Vladimir Putin hailed Russian "heroes" fighting there.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed his appeal for swift delivery of air-defence systems and fighter jets, while European Union leaders pledged continued backing for Kiev.

US President Joe Biden announced sanctions on more than 500 targets to "ensure Putin pays an even steeper price for his aggression abroad and repression at home".

And he renewed his appeal to the US Congress to fund more military aid to Ukraine.

"History is watching," he said. "The failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will not be forgotten."

1550 GMT — 'Needless' Ukraine war a 'significant catalyst' in reshaping world geopolitics: UN

The impact of the ongoing Ukraine war extends far beyond the borders of Ukraine, UN General Assembly president warned, demanding Russia immediately suspend its military operations.

"Tomorrow, 24 February, marks the second solemn anniversary of the launch of the Russian Federation’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine, plunging its sovereign neighbour and innocent civilians into terror and suffering," Dennis Francis told General Assembly meeting on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"Without doubt, this needless war has been a significant catalyst in reshaping world geopolitics and geo-economics, not only inflicting direct harm on the countries involved, but also impeding the developmental progress of numerous others, especially developing countries," he said.

1315 GMT — Council of Europe confirms 'unwavering support' for Ukraine

Europe's highest rights body reiterated its "unwavering support" for Ukraine.

"We mark an anniversary that no one of wanted to see," said Marija Pejcinovic Buric, secretary-general of the Council of Europe.

"Our thoughts today are with the Ukrainian people."

She and other leaders of the Strasbourg-based council reiterated in a joint statement their "unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity".

1200 GMT — Russian appeal against Olympic suspension dismissed by sport's highest court

Russia's appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday.

The IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in October last year for violating the territorial integrity of the membership of Ukraine by recognising illegally annexed territories.