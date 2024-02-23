Arab American leaders in Dearborn, Michigan, have told Representative Ro Khanna of California how they were personally affected by Israel's ongoing "genocide" in besieged Gaza and slammed Democratic President Joe Biden over his political and military support to Israel despite alarming Palestinian death toll and devastation of property.

Khanna, a Biden campaign surrogate who organised Thursday's meeting independently, listened intently.

It was a rare, unfiltered conversation between two sides that had grown further apart. And after a day of meetings, it seemed unlikely that the two sides could come back together unless the administration changes course on a ceasefire in Gaza, which both the White House and Israel oppose.

While Biden is expected to cruise to victory in Tuesday's Democratic primary, the president's allies are also looking to stave off potential embarrassment from a statewide push for Michigan Democrats to vote "uncommitted."

Michigan's Arab American community has largely refused to meet with anyone connected to Biden in recent weeks, and many leaders — including Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib — have pushed for an "uncommitted" to send a message about Biden's handling of Israel's war on Gaza.

Khanna, who has also called for a ceasefire, was not visiting Michigan on behalf of the campaign.

He argues Democrats don't need to wait until Tuesday's primary to see that Biden's reelection campaign is in trouble in a battleground state he almost certainly can't afford to lose in November.

"I'll feel the same way on Monday that I do Wednesday," Khanna said. "We need to change course, and we need to do it quickly."

'Disaster for Democrats'

Khanna had some of his meetings in Michigan. First was a breakfast with former Representative Andy Levin, who joked on Thursday that his new job title is "local activist."

Levin is a self-proclaimed Zionist and former synagogue president who has called for a two-state solution between the Israelis and Palestinians.

Levin lost a Democratic primary two years ago to fellow Representative Haley Stevens, with over $4 million spent by pro-Israel groups against him.

Levin relayed that he doesn't see how Biden "can win Michigan without changing course."

"What do you think would happen if the election was tomorrow?" asked Khanna.

"It would be a disaster for Democrats," Levin responded.