The coalition of parties that formed government in Pakistan for 16 months after ousting former premier Imran Khan through a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April 2022 is expected to be back in power soon.

No single party won more than 50 percent of parliamentary seats in the February 8 general election, which has been marred by allegations of rigging.

As a result, the same coalition of parties has once again aligned itself against the independent candidates backed by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which won the highest number of seats in the national legislature.

The coalition, established as the People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) in its previous 16-month stint in power, has renominated Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the prime minister’s office.

Many analysts have said the incoming administration of Shehbaz, who’s the younger brother of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, will be a replay of his 2022-23 government, which included the assassinated prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Even though he earned the reputation of a goal-oriented, stern administrator during his three terms of varying lengths as chief minister of Punjab, the largest of Pakistan’s four provinces, Shehbaz’s performance as prime minister in 2022-23 remained less than stellar.

His government saw the longest spell of high inflation, record-breaking interest rates, import restrictions, removal of subsidies on electricity consumers, and power struggle among top-tier party leaders in full public view.

Others, however, say the incoming dispensation will not be the incarnation of the earlier PDM government. Ground realities have changed since August 2023, and Shehbaz is likely to be a more assertive and decisive prime minister this time around, they say.

“It won’t be a repeat of the last Shehbaz government. In the previous setup, the PPP played a big and crucial role in the cabinet,” says Fahd Husain, political analyst and president of Aik News network.

PPP is now controlled by Benazir’s son, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and it emerged as the third biggest winner of seats in the general election.

Even though the PPP has formally joined the Shehbaz-led coalition, it’s so far shied away from accepting cabinet positions. Instead, it seems to have settled for constitutional positions like president, provincial governors and chairman of the upper house of parliament.

“Decision-making in the previous cabinet would always have major input from the PPP. Only the PML-N will now have the dominant role in decision-making, which should count as the biggest difference from the old setup,” says Husain.

PPP held key ministries like foreign affairs, commerce, health, industries, and privatisation in the Shehbaz cabinet of 2022-23 which was arguably the largest in Pakistan’s parliamentary history.

Another differentiating factor in the incoming administration will be that coalition partners will also lead three of the four provincial governments, says Husain.