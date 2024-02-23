WORLD
Israel plans to build over 3,300 settlement units in occupied West Bank
Estimates indicate about 700,000 Israeli settlers already live in roughly 300 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Houses in the Israeli settlement of Kedumim are seen in the occupied West Bank. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
February 23, 2024

The Israeli authorities intend to approve within the next two weeks the establishment of more than 3,300 settlement units in the occupied West Bank, according to official Israeli media.

"The relevant committee is expected to meet within two weeks to approve the establishment of 2,350 housing units in the Maaleh Adumim settlement, about 300 in the Kedar settlement, and 700 units in the Efrat settlement,” the official Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said on Friday.

The decision comes in response to the shooting attack on Thursday near the Maaleh Adumim settlement, which resulted in the death of an Israeli soldier and the wounding of at least eight others.

"A section of the road leading to Al Za'im checkpoint east of East Jerusalem will be closed to Palestinian movement for a period of at least two weeks," it added.

If the settlement project is approved, it will be the largest settlement decision since the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7.

The current Israeli government, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is known for its great support for illegal settlement in the Palestinian territories.

RelatedIsrael allocates $1B for illegal settlements in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:AA
