Tey Suet Lai scribbles a friendly message on a mandarin orange and tosses the tangerine into a stream by a limestone cave temple.

It’s an age-old tradition in countries like Malaysia and Singapore, where the fifteenth night of the Lunar New Year marks the end of the festivities and the dawn of the first full moon.

It’s an evening of family, food and fireworks. And, of course, love.

In a surreal scene illuminated by moonlight and the soft glow of red lanterns, many Malaysian singles like Tey take a leap of faith and toss mandarin oranges into bodies of flowing water in hopes of courting a romantic partner.

Tey visited the Kwan Yin Tong cave temple in her hometown of Ipoh in Malaysia to take part in the cherished tradition.

“We wrote our names, [social media] handles and phone numbers on the oranges. We also left messages like, ‘Hi, feel free to follow me on Instagram. I hope we can get to know each other,’” Tey tells TRT World.

In the past, single women engaged in the ritual, hoping that destiny would bring them a life partner.

Eligible bachelors were meant to pluck a floating orange with a woman’s name written on it to find their matching love interest.

Nowadays, as Tey shares, contact details are written for added measure and a modern twist.

“I remember tossing my orange and soon after, I received a call from an [unknown] caller — I didn't dare to pick up, so [that's the end] of that story,” the 26-year-old reminisces.

In Malaysia and Singapore, the festival is commonly known as Chap Goh Mei in the Chinese Hokkien dialect, which translates to the fifteenth night of the new year.

In other areas of the world, such as China, the final day of the new year is better known as the Lantern Festival (Shang Yuan Festival), says Spring Xu, a Chinese national who has been living in Malaysia for about a decade. It is also called ‘yuan xiao jie’, meaning the first night of the full moon.

This year, the time-honoured occasion falls on February 24.

Besides being a night for bonding with loved ones, it is also one of courtship, which is why the festival, wherever it is celebrated, is often referred to as the Chinese equivalent of Valentine’s Day.

While the Lantern Festival can be traced back to as early as the Han dynasty (206 BCE-220 CE) in China, Shirley Chan, a professor of Chinese Studies at Sydney’s Macquarie University, notes that it is hard to pinpoint when exactly the celebration became associated with romance.

She suggests its origins may have come about roughly 400 years later during the Tang dynasty (618-906 CE) based on ancient poetry from the time.

“In traditional feudal society, the Lantern Festival provided an opportunity for unmarried men and women to get acquainted … as unmarried women [then] were not allowed to go out freely,” Chan explains.