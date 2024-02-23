Top athletes and dignitaries have led hundreds of mourners at the funeral of Kenya's world marathon record-holder Kelvin Kiptum in the nation's athletics heartland where he was born, trained and died.

President William Ruto and World Athletics head Sebastian Coe were among those attending the funeral on Friday in the Rift Valley village of Chepkorio.

Kiptum, a 24-year-old father of two, was killed in a late-night car crash on February 11, just months after shattering the marathon record in Chicago.

His wife, Asenath Rotich, was overcome with emotion as she read a tearful tribute to the marathon prodigy.

"It's unbelievable that today I have learnt to stay with our beloved kids without you coming home again," she said, revealing that they had planned to hold a wedding ceremony in April.

"I will still make my vows of love even in your rest."

'Highest peaks of achievement'

While Kiptum only competed in three marathons, he won all of the races, posting three of the seven fastest times in history for the event.